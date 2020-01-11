SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Girl Scout cookie season is finally here and thousands will be distributed in western Massachusetts!

More than 6,000 cookies are being dropped off for local distribution at Eastfield Mall. Saturday, hundreds of girl scouts, troop leaders, staff and volunteers from across western and central Massachusetts will come to central locations such as the Eastfield Mall to collect their cookies.

Throughout the entire distribution, more than 32 thousand cases of cookies are being unloaded for troops to bring back to sell. Here in western Massachusetts, it’s more than 12 thousand cases.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the country. Just in Massachusetts, over seven thousand girls from western and central Massachusetts are involved in the program.

Now if you’re looking to get your hands on a box of cookies, distribution to the public begins on the 17th. You can check out girlscouts.com to find your local booth.