Girl Scout cookie selling season begins with a rally at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie season in Western Massachusetts, with the girls celebrating at the MassMutual Center.

Booths were set up along the concourse with activities aimed at teaching important business skills like money management and goal setting.

Seven-year-old Ava Morales from Westfield is embarking on her first cookie selling season.

Her goal is to sell 7,000 boxes and this event is about helping her visualize her game plan.

“I’m gonna sell cookies at a dog park…. because I like dogs and they’re pretty cute,” she told 22News as she held up a hand-drawn picture of her plan.

Addison Witkes from Rutland is a sophomore in high school whose been a part of Girl Scouts for much of her childhood.

Now she’s helping out with the event, teaching girls the secrets of the cookie selling trade.

“It’s really about working progression and getting ready for life skills,” said Addison. “You know money management and building those business ethics and people skills.”

Girl Scouts are now taking orders both in-person and online this year.

Booth sales run from January 14 through March 13.

Girls were also encouraged to stay for the Thunderbirds vs. Providence Bruins game, which also featured the Teddy Bear Toss.

Spectators were able to throw teddy bears onto the ice, and they would go to children in need for the holiday season.