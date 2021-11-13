Girl scout starts ‘Little Free Library’ in Holyoke neighborhood

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke Girl Scout’s vision of creating a mini free library in the neighborhood park became a reality on Saturday. Girl Scout Pearl Burns cut the ribbon, opening the first such project in her hometown.

Burns helped to install the first of three “Little free libraries” as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award Project at Carlos Vega Park. She told 22News what motivated her to envision and create this library in the park.

“It was when my mother and I originally installed a library that was two stories in front of our own house and I said this might really be a project and I forgot about it for upwards of five years,” Pearl said.

Pearl didn’t have to wait long to see the neighborhood embrace the mini library in the park. Children immediately began borrowing books designed for a variety of ages. Two more “Little free libraries” will soon follow in other Holyoke parks.