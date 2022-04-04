SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The western Massachusetts community came together in Springfield to donate goods, and other necessities to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Bob “the Bike Man” Charland teamed up with several local girl scout troops to gather the donations at his shop on Lyman Street in Springfield. The scouts proudly lined up to collect the donations, ranging from medical and pet supplies to baby formula.

“These girls worked really hard. You know, one of the things with Girl Scouts is about is making the world a better place, and being as helpful as you can the whole time,” said Vanessa Rossini, Agawam Girl Scouts Troop Leader 6508.

“We’ve already sent out two full 18 wheelers and with their help today, we are going to be able to send another one out this Friday,” said Bob “the Bike Man” Charland.

Charland told 22News that they are working with the Full Gospel Church in Westfield to send the donations to Ukraine.