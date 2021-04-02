Girl Scouts donate cookies to Barnes Air National Guard in Westfield

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local girl scouts delivered nearly 10,000 packages of Girl Scout cookies to Barnes Air National Guard and USO Pioneer Valley Friday morning.

Through the Care & Share project, local girl scouts delivered 812 cases or 9,744 packages of cookies at 9 a.m. Representatives from Barnes Air National Guard and USO Pioneer Valley were at the Girl Scout’s Holyoke Leadership Center to receive the donation.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the 2021 Project Care & Share cookie donations were up 137% over last year. Approximately 3,400 Girl Scouts participated in the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program compared to nearly 6,000 last year.

The funds raised from cookie sales go to the Girl Scout’s troop activities and community service projects as well as life-changing programs, experiences, and learning. They also accept donations, which they, in turn, donate to the local military and non-profits.





The news release states that for the first time, due to the volume of donated cookies, the Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts council gave back fifteen cases of Girl Scout cookies to each of the 53 “Service Units” or Girl Scout neighborhoods within the council as a thank you for the incredible level of generosity on the girls’ part.

The girls will decide in the next few weeks how to distribute the cookies in their local communities and will decide between first responders, local food banks, senior homes, hospitals, grocery store workers, or wherever else they decide.