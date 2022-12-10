SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Girl Scouts will gather at the Mass Mutual Center on Saturday to kick off their “Go Bright Ahead” campaign, which reflects the Girl Scout Cookie Program theme for 2023.

Girl-planned activity stations will be throughout the MassMutual Center as well as community partner-planned stations such as:

Miss America

Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts

Society of American Magicians

Society of American Magicians Forest Park Zoo

Meet and Greet with the Thunderbird team

The activity stations showcase the cookie season theme and are designed to build business skills to help girls run and manage their Girl Scout Cookie businesses online as well as in person. Over 150 Girl Scouts will be there. The “cookie rally” is scheduled for 3:30 pm and then at 6:00 p.m., Girl Scouts and their families join Boomer and the Springfield Thunderbirds for a hockey game.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each girl sells delicious cookies while building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and success. Girl Scout Cookie orders begin December 15, and community booth sales will begin January 20 and continue through March 19.