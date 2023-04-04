HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) have been awarded a grant to help fund after-school programs.

The $10,000 grant from the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation will support the ‘It’s A Girls World’ program that offers Hampden County girls in grades K-6 STEM, Financial Literacy, and Health & Personal Wellness topics.

“We are so very grateful to the Davis Foundation for helping to provide girls with the opportunity to foster a sense of belonging and explore their true potential and leadership abilities through It’s A Girls World”, said Pattie Hallberg, GSCWM CEO. “Through the program participants are creating new friendships, embracing healthy risks, and exploring opportunities through the Girl Scout Experience.”

GSCWM serves over 5,000 girls in grades K through 12 with over 3,000 adult volunteers in 186 towns and cities in central and western Massachusetts. Go to the GSCWM website for information on how to donate, join or volunteer.