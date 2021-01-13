Girl Scouts of Western and Central Massachusetts find new ways to deliver cookies

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Girl Scout of Western and Central Massachusetts are continuing to find new ways to get their beloved cookies to customers.

For delivery starting Saturday, customers are now able to purchase cookies through Grubhub. This is in addition to drive-through cookie booths and online ordering.

Credit: Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts

The new Grubhub option is available in Holyoke, Lee, and Worcester. Cookies can be ordered through the app in advance for delivery this weekend.

The Senior Director of Girl Experience at the Girl Scout of Western and Central Massachusetts, Sara Rowan told 22News that the Girl Scouts are thrilled to continue the cookie-selling tradition.

“But this year in particular we need to make sure safe, both for the customers and for the girls, their families, and the troops who are selling the cookies,” Rowan said.

For more information on ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies, click here.

