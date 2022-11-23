HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women’s Foundation of Boston awards the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) a $25,000 grant.

This $25,000 Catalyst Grant will fund new donor technology software, according to a news release from GSCWM. GSCWM is one of 11 nonprofits that serve women and girls awarded the supplemental Catalyst Grant.

The Women’s Foundation of Boston, Inc. is a nonprofit public charity that creates, funds, and has high-impact economic and leadership programs that equip Greater Boston women to be financially independent and successful leaders.

“This supplemental alternative grant offering allows us to deepen our impact and support a greater number of effective women-and girl-serving nonprofits. As with our annual multi-year grants, the rigorous process for choosing recipients of our Catalyst Grants is based on mission alignment and proven outcomes,” according to Christina Gordon, the Co-Founder, and CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Boston.

The grant will fund new technology to improve fundraising efficiency, donor engagement, and volunteer awareness. “This funding will allow us to upgrade our communication with our amazing donors and we are incredibly grateful to the Women’s Foundation of Boston,” said Pattie Hallberg, GSCWM CEO.