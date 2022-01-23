Girl Scouts selling cookies at The Longmeadow Shops

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Buying Girl Scout cookies on the go continues to be popular at The Longmeadow Shops.

Longmeadow High School students spearheaded Sunday’s event selling dozens of boxes of cookies. The event helps to raise money for various student projects. All you need to do is drive up to the shops and there, you will be given your choice of cookies.

“We’re selling Girl Scout cookies to raise money for our trip to Peru next summer,” said student Trevi Sandberg.

These weekend Girl Scout cookie sales continue right through the middle of March in the parking lot of the Longmeadow Shops. Just drive up and purchase your favorite box of cookies.