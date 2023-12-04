HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center is set to come alive with the energy of over 300 Girl Scouts and their families on Saturday, marking the official launch of the 2023/2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

With the theme this year being “Own Your Magic,” Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts will host a fun-filled event on Saturday, December 9, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

This festive event will feature girl-planned activity stations spread across the MassMutual concourse, along with contributions from community partners such as Miss America, Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, Girls on the Run, Forest Park Zoo, and a special meet-and-greet with the Thunderbirds team.

The activity stations are strategically designed to enhance the business skills of the Girl Scouts, equipping them to effectively run and manage their Girl Scout Cookie businesses both online and in person. The “cookie rally” kicks off at 3:30 p.m., setting the stage for an exciting hockey game at 6 p.m., where Girl Scouts and their families will join Boomer and the Springfield Thunderbirds for an action-packed evening.

The Girl Scout Cookie season is more than just a delicious tradition; it’s an opportunity for each girl to cultivate entrepreneurial and business skills crucial for leadership and future success. The season officially kicks off with order taking starting on December 13, followed by community booth sales commencing on January 19 and continuing through March 17.

This event not only marks the beginning of the beloved Girl Scout Cookie Season but also emphasizes the organization’s commitment to fostering leadership, entrepreneurship, and teamwork among young girls in the community.