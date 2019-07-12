Girl Scouts visit Barnes Air National Guard Base after donating cookies to service members

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local Girl Scouts got quite the “thank you” from the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield Friday morning.

The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts donated more than 6,000 boxes of cookies to military members for their Project Care and Share effort.

To show their appreciation, the girls got to meet a pilot, try on their flight suit, and get a tour of the base.

Girl Scout Jillian True told 22news, she was excited to able to give back.

“It makes me feel good because they help protect us, and I want to pay them back,” she said.

The Girl Scouts also donated cookies to the Pioneer Valley USO.