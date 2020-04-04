Girls Inc. of Pioneer Valley hosting virtual spirit week

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of Pioneer Valley wants girls to know that even in times of crisis, it is okay to have some fun and feel happy.

The organization will host a virtual spirit week next week to help launch its series of online sessions. The sessions will use a variety of online tools and social media from Zoom to Tik-Tok.

Any girls ages 5 to 18 are invited to participate in the sessions, which will continue Girls Inc.’s goal of empowering young women.

You can sign up on the Girls Inc. website.