Girls Inc. of the Valley brings special speaker for “Day of the Girl”

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marks the international “Day of the Girl,” and Girls Inc. of the Pioneer Valley had a special speaker Thursday night in honor of the occasion.

Women gathered at the Delaney House in Holyoke to hear from Joyce Roche, an author, and businesswoman who currently sits on the board of four fortune 500 companies.

Girls Inc. of the Valley said the speaker helps to remind women to believe in themselves and set a strong example for the girls looking up to them. Suzanne Barker of Girl’s Inc. of the Valley spoke with 22News about hearing Joyce Roche speak.

“Hearing Joyce speak about her journey, there were times, here she was, this incredibly successful woman, and yet questioning or doubting, should I be at this table? Should I be in this space? And we just need to push past that, because we do need to be at the table where those important decisions are being made,” Barker told 22News.

The theme of this year’s “Day of the Girl” is “unstoppable.”