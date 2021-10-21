Girls Inc. of the Valley host Rays of Hope drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On October 24 the Girls Inc. of the Valley will host a drive through Pink Rally to raise funds for Rays of Hope.

The event will take place this Sunday from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at the Girls Inc. headquarters on 6 Open Square Way in Holyoke.

Over the last 6 years the Girls Inc. of the Valley Eureka! group have established a special connection to breast cancer research and participating in externships at the Pioneer Valley Life Sciences Institute where they have actively participated in research, learned proper lab techniques, and grew interested about finding a cure.

“The teen scholars in the Eureka! Program have grown very passionate about breast cancer research over the past 6 years,” said Meghan Bone, Eureka! Director. “Their externships at the Pioneer Valley Life Sciences Institute sparked an interest in advocacy initiatives, as nearly all have a connection to breast cancer.”

The group welcomes all to attend this drive-through rally to donate to a good cause.