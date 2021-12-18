Girls Inc. of the Valley host t-shirt fundraiser for survivors of sexual assault and abuse

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday Girls Inc. of the Valley’s Teen Advocacy Board will hold a t-shirt fundraiser to spread awareness and support survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

This fundraiser will directly go towards the Survivor TEAL Project, the members of the group created t-shirts to bring awareness and show the outpouring of community support towards everyone who has been impacted by sexual harassment or sexual abuse.

The shirts will be available at multiple locations, where you can make a minimum $20 donation to receive one:

Holyoke Mall: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the lower level by the elevator

Girls Inc. Center: 1:00 -3:00 p.m. 6 Open Square Way, Holyoke

“It’s been so powerful to see our Teen Advocacy Board members come together to craft this campaign from the very beginning,” said Becca Neubardt, Girls Inc. of the Valley’s Director. “Many of the TAB members have been affected by sexual harassment and sexual violence either personally or in their close contacts, and they have a really clear analysis that the problem is not how someone looks or presents themself, but the way that our culture and our media often treat women and girls as sexual objects and nothing more.”