Girls Inc. of the Valley in Holyoke aims to raise $105,000 by spring

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley in Holyoke has announced their spring fundraiser, with a goal of raising $105,000.

Called ‘Spirit of Girls: Celebrating Her Place at the Table,’ the event will help Girls Inc. of the Valley raise funds to support programs for girls in the community.

This year the event will be held virtually.

Those taking part in the event will hear directly from the program’s members about the importance of celebrating female leadership and “her place at the table.”

“If we think about celebrating our first female vice president, she now has a place one of the most important tables and leadership in our country,” said Suzanne Parker. “So, it’s so important taht women and girls are ‘at the table.’”

The fundraising will begin before, during, and after the event which will be held on May 6.