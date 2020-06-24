Girls Inc. of the Valley launches new campaign to empower young black women

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley launched a social media campaign this week intended to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

The #blackgirlfuture campaign aims to empower young women of color.

The campaign also hopes to spread awareness of the inequities in education and careers for people of color. Its mission is to empower black girls to have access to safe, supportive spaces to learn and grow and develop into leaders.

In addition, the campaign serves as an outlet to have a discussion on race and gender equality amidst the death of George Floyd and national conversations on race. We spoke with the executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley.

Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley told 22News, “Just with everything going on in the world right now and our heightened awareness around social justice issues and racial violence it’s just so important for people to educate themselves and this is one effort we’re making to educate the community around black girls are facing.”

The mission of Girls Inc. of the Valley is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them the opportunity to develop and achieve their full potential.