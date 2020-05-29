Girls Inc. of the Valley launches new project to provide wellness supplies

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Girls Inc. of the Valley in Holyoke launched a community support effort to provide girls with essential wellness supplies.

The supply drive, “Project Red”, was placed on May 28, which is Menstrual Hygiene Day. Girls Inc. told 22News that access to essential menstrual products has been challenging due to COVID-19, as many girls rely on schools and after-school programs for their menstrual product needs.

“Unfortunately some families are having to make choices between food and basic hygiene products,” said Suzanne Parker, the executive director at Girls Inc. “We really wanted to take that out of the mix for the and supply them with four months of hygiene supplies.

Girls Inc. will continue to accept donations of a variety of new and unopened products:

toothpaste

body wash

bars of soap

toothbrushes

deodorant

menstrual pads with wings

monetary gifts

To arrange a pick up of the donated products call Girls Inc. at (413) 532-6247.

