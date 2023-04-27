SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Final preparations are underway Thursday night for the largest fundraising event of the year, put on by an organization empowering young women girls across the valley.

Hundreds are expected to attend the annual Girls Inc. of the Valley Spirit of Girls event Friday, at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Funds raised directly support free summer programming for youth in Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, and beyond.

The organization has set a goal of $100,000, with more than 65 percent of that goal being met thus far from sponsors and early donors.

To learn more about the mission of Girls Inc of the Valley, or to make a donation, please visit their website.