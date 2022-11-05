HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley held an outdoor Pink Rally on Saturday in Holyoke.

According to an email 22News received from Anna Aymington, the drive-through Pink Ralley was a fundraiser for Rays of Hope at Open Square Way in Holyoke. Rays of Hope is an organization that engages youth in community service projects that inspire them to serve in ways that promote leadership.

According to the Girls Inc. of the Valley website, their mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, bright, and bold by providing them the opportunity to develop and achieve their full potential.

It’s the second year they have appealed to passers-by for on-the-spot donations. Both the work of Rays of Hope and Girls Inc leaving an impression on these young women.

“A lot of people know about breast cancer, but it isn’t as supported or helped to find a cure and everything. I just like to come out and help those who have suffered from it,” said one Girls Inc. member.

Another Girls Inc. Member added, “Things are really negative about women and products, and all that stuff. I think its helpful to have all those products around all the time and do lots of events to help women feel more comfortable in this community.”

Last year this same fundraiser collected more than $500. All of that money and the funds raised on Saturday goes to Rays of Hope, which in-turn benefits local cancer research and support programs.