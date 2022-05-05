WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Spirits were high Thursday evening in West Springfield! Girls Inc. of the Valley welcomed back its signature fundraising event in person this year!

Spirit of Girls 2022 kicked off on the fairgrounds of the big E at 7 p.m. this evening. The organization has been putting on this fundraiser for more than a decade now, with a goal of $100,000 this year. This year’s event featured a new twist, a Cars Under the Stars movie event with a drive-in style so people could enjoy the night from the comfort and safety of their car.

In addition to the movie night, Girls Inc of the Valley presented their first-ever Dream Maker Awards to 9 recipients. The executive director told us why they felt the need to honor these individuals.

“This is really special to us this year. Looking back on the past two years and all the challenges and stresses, we really wanted to lift up the names of people and organizations that have been really supportive,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director. “Just give them some wonderful love and appreciation for Girls Ince for all they do to support girls.”

Among those awardees, 22News! Click here for a list of the recipients and how you can donate to Spirit of Girls 2022.