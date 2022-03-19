HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke organization invited the community to join them Saturday morning at their newly acquired building.

Girls Inc. of the Valley Hosted a tour of their new home before the St. Patrick’s Day weekend Road Race. The building is scheduled to open later this year on Hampden Street with construction set to begin this spring.

The Holyoke organization is thrilled to continue their 40-year history in the city with their recent purchase of the original O’Connell building.

“I think it’s amazing,” member Emmalene Pirnie of West Springfield expressed. “Our current buildings don’t have windows, don’t have the sort of connection with space, where we can connect together and the girls were together.

Girls Inc. of the Valley is a nonprofit committed to inspiring all girls 5 to 18 to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them with educational development programs.