Girls Inc. of the Valley to reveal rendering for new home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. of the Valley announced Tuesday that they will be unveiling the renderings of their new location in Holyoke.

The original home for the Girls Inc. of the Valley was located at 52 Nick Cosmos Way in Holyoke and served as their base of operations for nearly 40 years. Girls Inc. of the Valley serves girls ages 5-18 from the greater-Holyoke, Springfield, and Chicopee areas.

“What we need now is the next generation place for Girls Inc. A location that enables our programming to match up to where we want and need to be, for girls,” said Cynthia Medina Carson, Girls Inc. Alumna, board member, and Co-chair of the Her Future, Our Future Campaign.

The non-profit will be moving into a two-story, 16,630 square foot building at 480 Hampden Street. The new home will feature age-appropriate and welcoming programs, learning spaces, a STEM/Maker Space, Library Learning Center, kitchen and dining area, in addition to outdoor and indoor recreation/activity spaces.