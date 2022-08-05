HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The young women being mentored by Girls Inc. of the Valley have much to be proud of while helping their community.

The Holyoke based non-profit celebrated their accomplishments with a “Eureka-Thon.” It honors their projects that could have a lasting impact on the lives of other young women. They each spent four weeks working on issues with long range significance.

Bianca Speaks of Holyoke said, “Getting menstrual products into girl’s restrooms. We wanted to show that women in school shouldn’t have to pay for menstrual products. We don’t have mensural products in the restrooms.”

Friday’s event reaches out to teenagers at a critical time in their lives while they figure out college opportunities and other life skills.