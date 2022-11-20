WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls on the Run of western Massachusetts is hosting its 5k event Sunday morning in Westfield.

This event is the culmination of the 10-week season where girls in 3rd to 8th grade took part in a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions that teach life skills. This fall season, Girls on the Run had 770 participants in 52 sites around western Massachusetts, with 225 volunteer coaches that bring the curriculum to life.

The 5k will kick off with two waves, 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. with the event beginning with activities, a group warm-up, and more than one-half hour before each wave. Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run.

Registration cost is $30 for adults and $10 for youth and includes an event shirt. 2500-3000 people are expected today, and early arrival is suggested with Registration opening at 8:30 a.m. for the first wave and 11:00 a.m. for the second wave.