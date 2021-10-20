Girls on the Run receives $100K grant from Health New England

SPRINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts received a generous donation that will go towards their enriching after school program.

The organization was awarded a 2-year $100,000 grant from Health New England. The new funding will help the organization expand and double the number of Girls on the Run programs in Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee over the next two years.

Coach of Girls on the Run, Janet Bogacz, told 22News, “It’s a great organization for girls and to make them feel empowered, and for them to learn different ways to help them with their friends and their families when they get emotionally involved and conflicts arise.”

“I would like to inspire doing Girls on The Run because I want people to treat others with kindness and be treated with kindness and have a ton of fun,” said 10-year-old Lilyana, a Girls on the Run participant.

Girls on the Run is an organization that helps girls develop essential social, emotional, and physical skills and prepares them physically and mentally to participate in a celebratory 5K run which will take place next month.