LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Glenbrook Middle School will be open on Monday, but with a two-hour delay.

The school was closed on Friday due to a threat of violence, but the school district and the Longmeadow Police Department concluded that school can safely resume on Monday.

According to a statement from Superintendent of Schools Martin O’Shea, at around 2:45 P.M. Thursday, a student reported seeing a message on a restroom wall threatening future school violence.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police do not believe that an actual, credible threat exists, rather that the incident was most likely a criminal hoax.