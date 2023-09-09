SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The second night of the Glendi Festival was celebrated despite the rain on Saturday night in Springfield.

Many people came to the Greek Cultural Center Saturday to take part in the annual Glendi Festival and immerse themselves in Greek culture, traditions, and food! Even with the rain, people enjoyed all that the event has to offer inside and outside.

The Greek Cultural Center was filled with vendors, raffles, live music, and dancing. 22News spoke with families who have been coming to the Festival for decades.

“We love it here, family, food, friends, and we’ve been coming here for how many years [Tony?],” expressed Springfield Resident James Kashmanian.

That number was 30. “Not as young as we used to be, but this is just as good,” James continued.

All money raised at the Festival goes back into funding the St. George Cathedral. The family fun and entertainment will continue through Sunday night.