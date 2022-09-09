SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The season of fairs and festivals continues in Springfield where St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral began their three day Glendi Greek Festival Friday evening.

This year marks the 43rd annual Glendi festival. The family-friendly event began as gates opened at 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue through Sunday with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and wrapping up at 11:00 p.m.

Glendi Dancers:

Friday, September 9 – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10 – 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 11 – 3:00 p.m.

Cretan Dancers:

Friday, September 9 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 10 – 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.