LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An assisted living facility in Longmeadow has received a bond to help upgrade the facility.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Glenmeadow, MassDevelopment issued a $5 million tax-exempt bond for several upgrades at the senior facility. Glenmeadow has 113 independent units, 34 assisted living apartments, various common areas, and 155 parking spaces. Improvements include the following:

Completing the demolition of the existing natatorium building

Constructing a new building to house a natatorium and a wellness center

Renovating dining venues

Upgrading electric, plumbing, and HVAC systems

Installing rooftop solar panels

Buying equipment, fixtures, and furniture

“Senior living communities like Glenmeadow benefit our cities and towns by providing older adults with the opportunity to age in community and by creating quality jobs for area residents,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “For the past 10 years, MassDevelopment has had the pleasure of partnering with PeoplesBank in helping Glenmeadow finance improvements to ensure a healthy, modern, and more sustainable living experience for those who live, work, and visit there.”

“Part of the mission of PeoplesBank is to support the towns where we do business, by supporting the nonprofit institutions that are important to each community,” said PeoplesBank Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility Matthew Bannister. “Glenmeadow has provided an invaluable service to the region for over 130 years, and the last several decades in Longmeadow have seen the leadership continue to innovate with modernization, growth and planning foresight. We commend the leadership, the residents and the supporters of Glenmeadow, and are proud to play a small role in their bright future.”

“Our goal is to create an environment that not only meets the physical needs of our residents but also fosters a sense of purpose, connection, and joy,” said Glenmeadow Board of Directors Chair Amy Santarelli. “This expansion represents our ongoing commitment to redefine senior living and provide a meaningful and fulfilling experience for our older adult residents.”