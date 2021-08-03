Glenmeadow in Longmeadow receives funds to upgrade facility

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An assisted living facility in Longmeadow has received a bond to help upgrade the facility.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Glenmeadow, MassDevelopment issued an $8 million tax-exempt bond for upgrades to the apartments and common areas at the senior facility.

Glenmeadow has 113 independent units, 34 assisted living apartments, various common areas, and 155 parking spaces. Improvements include the following:

Upgrade flooring, lighting, paint, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC

Replace equipment, windows, and doors

Reconfigure interior walls to enlarge group meeting places

Redesign unit layouts

Repairing and upgrade the natatorium

Repair and replace the roof

Resurface roadways and parking areas

Redesign and reconstruct sidewalks

Complete other general facility improvements

“The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to enhancing and expanding high-quality assisted and independent living options for our senior population,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “MassDevelopment’s reasonable financing options are perfectly suited for nonprofit continuing care organizations who are looking to make infrastructure and facility improvements to their senior communities.”

“MassDevelopment is proud to continue our years-long partnership with Glenmeadow, Inc.,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “For generations, Glenmeadow has provided an engaging and supportive home for seniors in western Massachusetts, and we are pleased to once again support the organization as it upgrades its campus to create an improved living experience for residents.”

“Glenmeadow is not only one of our town’s largest employers, but is also a safe and supportive home for so many of our area seniors,” said Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons. “The Town of Longmeadow is grateful for MassDevelopment’s ongoing financial support of the organization and our community.”

“Glenmeadow’s partnership with MassDevelopment once again is helping us transform our beautiful campus,” said Glenmeadow President and CEO Anne Thomas. “We are proud of our history of providing premier, individualized services for older adults, and these improvements will elevate our facilities and dramatically enhance the resident experience.”