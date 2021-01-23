Glenmeadow Retirement residents receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As the elderly residents of Glenmeadow Retirement community each received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, their loved one’s cried tears of joy.

This being the first step towards a return to normalcy, a first step towards a return to physical closeness between families. Patti Goldstein told 22News what it’s like to see her 96-year-old mother receive the vaccine.

“Incredibly relieved,” she expressed. “They allowed me to see my mother just now and I haven’t seen her in two months and it was a joy, a pleasure. And I can’t wait for everybody here to be safe and vaccinated so we can come back and visit our family.”

As her elderly residents and her staff received their protective vaccine at Glenmeadow Saturday afternoon, Anne Thomas, Glenmeadow’s President & CEO couldn’t contain her emotions.

“I’m jumping for joy,” she told 22News. “You know what? The whole world has been so sadly impacted by this disgusting disease and we want to get our lives back together.”

In a challenging tone, Thomas said if there’s anyone out there who has concerns about being vaccinated against COVID-19, they should address those concerns to her.

The elderly at Glenmeadow who received their first shot Saturday will receive their second next month.