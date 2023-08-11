SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement festivities are underway in Connecticut Friday, but the Basketball world will be making their way to Springfield Saturday.

Basketball is truly one of the great international sports and while it was invented over 130 years ago, just down the road here in Springfield, the game has gone global and exploded in popularity, in large part because of three names being inducted Saturday- Tony Parker from France, Dirk Nowitzki from Germany, and Pau Gasol from Spain.

The Enshrinement weekend will continue Saturday in Springfield with an autograph session at the Hall of Fame and then a VIP Reception and red carpet before the Ceremony kicks off at Symphony Hall.

22News spoke to one fan, Decrom Beckque, who traveled all the way here from France with his family so he could celebrate Tony Parker’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

Beckque tells 22News, “I think that Tony Parker is the best French basketball player and I grew up with him, and I saw a lot of games with him and Tim Duncan and I think that they were a big dynasty with him. He had real impact on the way we play the game in France.”

Tony Parker will be presented Saturday evening by former San Antonio Spurs teammates and also international stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan. We will be live at the red carpet Saturday evening at 6 p.m. on 22News and will have full coverage of the ceremony.