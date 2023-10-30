SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Duggan Academy today hosted a few members from the Global Tricksters, a spin-off of the Globe Trotters, to do a show and promote a positive message to kids, and show off their basketball tricks.

22News spoke with Blenda Rodriguez, one of the members about what their trying to convey to the youth, “The world is upside down right now and if we can flip the world to the right side and make people happy we feel like we accomplish our goals, we accomplish our jobs because that’s what we wanna do make impacts on the community bring a positive lifestyle a positive mindset to all these beautiful kids.”

The principal of Duggan said the message was all about respect, responsibility, perseverance and fighting through things.