GNC and Dressbarn to close nearly 900 stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The vitamin and sports nutrition retailer GNC is planning to close nearly 900 stores by the end of next year.

There are several local locations, including one in the Riverdale Shopping Center in West Springfield. So far it’s not clear which locations will be impacted.

The women’s clothing store Dressbarn is in that same plaza, and that company also plans to close some stores. A shopper from Springfield told 22News she often shops online, but said it’s still tough to see brick and mortar stores struggle.

Pamela Davis of Springfield said, “It is nice to be able to run out if you need something really quick. GNC, I mean I get all of that stuff online. The plus in having a GNC here is if I needed something is to have the sales associate here and be able to answer questions.”

GNC cited declining foot traffic for the closures.

Again, it’s not clear which local locations for GNC or Dressbarns will be impacted.