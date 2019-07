EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Fire Department responded to GNC for an activated fire alarm Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief Paul J. Morrissette, the fire crew found light smoke, but no fire in the building.

Morrissette says after a brief investigation, it was determined to be a malfunctioning rooftop HVAC unit and the property manager will have the unit repaired.