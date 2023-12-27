WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you have a real Christmas tree that you are ready to throw out? Don’t put it in the garbage, give it to the goats, and even sheep, at this local animal sanctuary.

Whip City Animal Sanctuary in Westfield is collecting real Christmas trees to feed their goats and sheep. According to Timber Creek Farm, pine needles provide trace nutrients, antioxidants, minerals, and forage. Pine is great for intestinal worm control and has high vitamin C content as well.

Whip City Animal Sanctuary told 22News that trees can be dropped off at any time and they are to be left by the barn. They have to make sure that there is no tinsel on the tree because it is inedible and could cause harm to the goats.

If you bought your tree from a box store, then your tree will not be accepted. Most box stores spray their Christmas trees with a chemical that makes the tree last longer and is toxic to animals.

If your tree is from a local farm, then drop it right off!

If you do not want to get rid of your tree just yet, many local sanitation services will pick up Christmas trees as household waste at the beginning of January, according to Home Depot. Check with your city department to find the tree pickup schedule and any requirements for tree disposal. For most municipalities, the pickup period lasts a few weeks starting after New Year’s.