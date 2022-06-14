EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist is being remembered after he died in a crash in East Longmeadow Friday. A GoFundMe in Cameron Champigny’s name has already raised more than $27,000.

A memorial stands at the intersection where Friday morning’s crash happened on Pease and Somers Roads. On Friday, a motorcycle collided with two cars. Police were there for hours following the crash with the accident reconstruction team. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the GoFundMe, Cameron and his girlfriend were expecting their first child in September. The money will go towards funeral expenses and a college fund for his daughter.

Cameron worked at Haluch’s Landscapes in Hampden. They told 22News he worked there for 13 years alongside his family.