GoFundMe created for woman killed in rollover West Springfield crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Loved ones of a woman who was killed in a rollover fiery crash in West Springfield on September 23 are asking the public for help with funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe created on Tuesday identified the woman as 31-year-old Anais Gomez, the only person killed in that serious crash. Three others, including two individuals in the same SUV as her and a driver in a vehicle involved, were also taken to an area and are expected to be okay.

The GoFundMe is trying to raise $10,000 for Gomez’s funeral expenses. As of Tuesday night, over $400 had been donated. Gomez is described as a mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She is survived by four young children.

“Anything that can be donated will be greatly appreciated and go towards funeral arrangements. Any funding left over after that will go to accounts for her children. Thank you in advance for any/all help,” Boyd wrote.

According to police, the two cars were both traveling eastbound when the SUV Gomez was in struck the other while passing it. The SUV then lost control, struck the guardrail, and rolled over before catching fire.

Shocking video after the crash showed efforts bystanders took to extinguish the car fire and pull all three individuals out of the burning vehicle.