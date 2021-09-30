GoFundMe created to get vets van back on road after catalytic converter stolen

(WWLP)- On Wednesday night 22News reported about a van used to help local vets and their families falling victims to catalytic converter theft at the Eastfield Mall.

Now, the community has come together to help get the van back up and running. A GoFundMe page was created to cover the repair costs for the Mass Military Support Foundation van.

Kenny Melanson with the foundation told 22News it was set up by the mall’s marketing manager. He said Reds Towing also brought the van over to Spartan Auto in West Springfield on Thursday free of charge.

A number of vet services are chipping in as well, and the van should be ready for pick up Monday.