CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a car in a high speed chase struck a Chicopee home and caused it to catch fire, a community is coming together to help one of their own.

Those close to Joe Lucia said he was asleep on the couch when the car crashed through the house and now they want to support him.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said the crash happened after a car carrying four teenagers led police on a chase, ending on Montgomery Street where it crashed into Joe’s home. One of the teenagers in that car died.

Joe was home at the time, he was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he is recovering from his injuries.

Owner Ted Hebert of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas said Joe has been with the company for over 20 years and they’re hoping you can help.

“He never likes to ask anybody for anything. He’s the first one to give and unfortunately, look what happened to him. But now maybe people can pay back, reciprocate, and help him get by every day that he can,” said Hebert.

The GoFundMe will go towards medical expenses as well as helping Joe find a new home. They’ve raised about $10,000, they’re hoping for $50,000.