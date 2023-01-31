HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An outpouring of support is coming from those mourning the death of the Holyoke Mall shooting victim, Trung Tran. A GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $20,000, has been set up to pay for Tran’s funeral expenses.

The GoFundme page described Trung, who also went by Michael, as a father and husband as well as a friend to many. He’s being remembered as a “lovely employee” by his colleagues at Touch of Beauty Hair and Nails.

“I think it’s a great way to support victims and families of victims and you know getting the word out there about this kind of stuff, and making sure that those families are supported in their time of need,” said Rowan Justice of Holyoke.

In less than 24 hours, nearly $19,000 of the $20,000 goal had been collected by over 400 donors.