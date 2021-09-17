Going to the Big E? Bring your mask!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to the Big E will have to mask-up, as an indoor mask mandate has been issued in West Springfield, just in time for the fair’s opening on Friday. The mandate is for everyone two years of age and older, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News they have heard COVID cases at Baystate Medical Center are increasing, and that has influenced their decision to implement a mask mandate. He also released specific numbers for the town Thursday night.

According to Reichelt, officials are monitoring 135 active cases as of 5:00 P.M. Wednesday. He said that is up from 35 cases in the whole month of September last year.

Right now, the town’s positive COVID test rate is about 6%, which is up from 4.3% during the last week of August.

At the fair, Big E employees will be screened at the beginning of each shift. All buildings will have hand sanitizer stations placed in high-traffic areas, and the fair is posting signs throughout the grounds telling people masks are required in all indoor spaces.

Under the town’s mask mandate, people are allowed to remove their masks indoors only when actively eating and drinking.