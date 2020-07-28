Gold prices at a record high

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gold prices have surged to record highs over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and analysts say they likely won’t slow down.

Gold was trading as high as $1,943 per ounce on Monday. That breaks the previous record high set back in 2011.

David Rosen from Gold Trader told 22News if you have what he calls “dormant wealth” sitting around, now might be a good time to sell it.

“You could have things sitting around like jewelry or coins that are doing nothing for you and yet you’re in a time perhaps of economic uncertainly or employment uncertainty, or even in the summer months when extra crash can come in handy,” said Rosen. “Now would be an excellent time to take advantage of that.”

And it’s not just gold.

Rosen said silver prices have also gone up about 20 percent in recent weeks.