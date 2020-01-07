Gold prices rise amid U.S., Middle East tensions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The price of gold has reached a six-year high as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

With that rise in price comes an influx of customers looking to capitalize on the value of gold and silver coins and bars.

The owner of a jewelry and coin store in Chicopee says he believes customers are looking to make a worthwhile investment with the purchase of gold jewelry.

“Gold has gone up more than $100 in the last month, and it’s going to continue to go up as long as there’s turmoil in the world,” said Archie Moe, owner of Hollister Jewelry and Coins.

According to analysts from Goldman Sachs, gold may be headed to reach a higher value than oil.

Palladium is also benefitting from tensions in the Middle East, soaring to a price of just over $2,000 for the first time.