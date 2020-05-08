Golf courses, gun shops, florists allowed to open with restrictions in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Certain businesses are being allowed to open back up as Governor Charlie Baker begins to partially reopen the state.

Florists, gun stores, and golf courses have been all cleared to open in some capacity. Florits were allowed to reopen earlier this week under certain restrictions which included fufilling online and phone orders only.

As of yesterday, golf courses are back open in most parts of the state. Governor Baker’s decision comes with restrictions. No carts can be used, tee times must be spread 15 minutes apart and players must wait in their cars.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement the city’s courses will remain closed until Sunday.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday allowing gun stores across the state to open Saturday. It temporarily lifts Baker’s executive order that requires gun shops to close during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

People in the state, gun shop owners and gun rights groups brought the case against the Baker Administration after he ordered non-essential businesses to close back in March. Court documents indicate the order will take effect Saturday at Noon.

More businesses are expected to open on May 18 which is the date Baker said non-essential businesses could reopen, He hasn’t yet specified what exactly will open on that day.