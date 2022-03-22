SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer temperatures are just in time for golf season, which is right around the corner. Golf season is a great opportunity for those looking for a summer seasonal job.

Franconia and Veterans golf courses both plan to open within the next two weeks. According to Springfield Parks Director Patrick Sullivan, the courses are currently in the process of hiring seasonal employees.

If you are interested in applying for a job you can click here to find information on how to apply.