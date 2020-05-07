Golf courses in Massachusetts can open back up

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The closure of non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many of them very hard like East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

“We have essentially three businesses here with the banquet hall and the lounge and the golf course and all three are shut down we went from doing okay income to zero income,” said Ted Perez of East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

But some good news, as of Thursday morning Governor Baker has allowed golf courses in Massachusetts to open back up.

Golf courses may be open but there are a number of rules and regulations they must follow.

“No carts, no driving range, no practice putting green. Players, what ever they’re tee time is, it’s going to be 9, 9:15, 9:30 it’ll go every 15 minutes,”said Ted Perez.

Golfers must follow social distancing, leaving 6 feet between individulas and groups will be limited to four players. Clubhouses, pro shops and restaurants must remain closed.

We flew SkyView22 over Oak Ridge Golf Club in Agawam where the course looks ready for golfers to come out and tee off.

Golf courses will also have to have hand sanitizer readily available.