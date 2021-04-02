Golf courses in Springfield, Chicopee open for season

(WWLP) – Golf courses in Springfield and Chicopee are now open for the season starting Friday morning.

Springfield’s two municipal golf courses, Franconia Golf Course located at 619 Dwight Road and Veterans Memorial Golf Course at 1059 S Branch Parkway are opening Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. Chicopee Country Club located at 1290 Burnett Road will also be opening for the season at 9:00 a.m.

According to Mayor Domenic Sarno and Parks, Building, and Recreation Management Executive Director, Patrick Sullivan, the repair work of the golf course bunkers has started and play will be limited to nine holes until the end of June 2021 when work is anticipated to be completed.

Golfers will be charged a new nine-hole rate that was approved by the Park Commission through the bunker construction project. The Parks Department would also like to remind golfers that they must continue to follow all public health and safety guidelines and protocols as outlined by the CDC.

